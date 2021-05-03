79°
One person injured in early morning shooting near North Acadian Thruway

2 hours 1 minute 9 seconds ago Monday, May 03 2021 May 3, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hit by gunfire early Monday morning, police say.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, authorities responded to a local hospital after learning that medical personnel were treating a person who appeared to have been shot. 

Police say the victim was seen walking around the area of Florida/N. Acadian before the victim was brought to an area hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officials add that the victim's injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time.

Sources indicate that the shooting likely occurred around 3:30 a.m., Monday.  

This article will be updated as authorities provide additional information related to the incident.

