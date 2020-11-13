One person injured in early morning incident on Avenue L

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, an unspecified early morning incident left one person with minor injuries, officials say.

The situation unfolded before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex within the 10200 block of Avenue L, which is just south of Blount Road.

Representatives from Baton Rouge Police were among the first responders on scene.

Officials say the injured individual sustained minor wounds and was not taken to a hospital.

At this time, no additional information related to the incident is available.