80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in early morning incident on Avenue L

3 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 8:56 AM November 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, an unspecified early morning incident left one person with minor injuries, officials say.

The situation unfolded before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex within the 10200 block of Avenue L, which is just south of Blount Road.

Representatives from Baton Rouge Police were among the first responders on scene. 

Officials say the injured individual sustained minor wounds and was not taken to a hospital.

At this time, no additional information related to the incident is available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days