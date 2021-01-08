43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes open following crash with injuries on I-10 E between Siegen, Highland

1 hour 20 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 6:26 AM January 08, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash on I-10 East between the Siegen Lane and Highland Road exits occurred early Friday (Jan. 8) morning.

The wreck, which was initially reported by Total Traffic around 6 a.m., is said to involve an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Unit and reportedly left one person hurt. Officials say this individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, few details related to the crash itself are available, and WBRZ has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for additional information.

As of 7:35 a.m., the crash site was cleared and all lanes were open.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days