69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street

32 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 10:43 AM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in a Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street, sources told WBRZ.

The shooting happened on Seneca Street near N. Acadian Thruway on Wednesday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, sources said.

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for more details. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days