65°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured following shooting in North Sherwood Forest area
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning authorities were dispatched to the North Sherwood Forest area in response to a reported shooting that left one person injured.
Baton Rouge Police say a shooting was reported within the 2500 block of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.
Other officials who were also on scene say a person wounded during this shooting may have then driven to the 1100 block of Catalpa Drive, and after arriving at Catalpa Drive, they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time as are any additional details related to the shooting.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school system announces dates for 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies
-
OLOL 'encouraged' by convalescent plasma treatment; looking for more donors
-
LSU wraps up PPE production; more than 20,000 protective gowns assembled at...
-
Louisiana releases full breakdown of coronavirus cases at nursing homes statewide
-
Casinos reopening in Capital Area
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith