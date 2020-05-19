One person injured following shooting in North Sherwood Forest area

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning authorities were dispatched to the North Sherwood Forest area in response to a reported shooting that left one person injured.

Baton Rouge Police say a shooting was reported within the 2500 block of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.

Other officials who were also on scene say a person wounded during this shooting may have then driven to the 1100 block of Catalpa Drive, and after arriving at Catalpa Drive, they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time as are any additional details related to the shooting.

