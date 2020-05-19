One person injured following shooting in North Sherwood Forest area

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning authorities were dispatched to the North Sherwood Forest area in response to a reported shooting that left one person injured.

Baton Rouge Police say the shooting was reported within the 2500 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Police congregated outside of City Town Meat Market, a small business on the corner of North Sherwood Forest Drive and South Choctaw Drive.

Other officials who were also on scene say a person who was wounded during the shooting on North Sherwood Forest may have then driven to the 1100 block of Catalpa Drive, and after arriving at Catalpa Drive, they were discovered by first responders and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time as are any additional details related to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.