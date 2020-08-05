88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured by gunfire on Curtis Street

2 hours 51 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 August 05, 2020 8:30 AM August 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by gunfire during a Tuesday (August 4) night incident just north of Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police say.

According to authorities, the shot was fired around 9 p.m. on Curtis Street, and the individual hit is expected to survive. 

At this time, few details have been provided concerning the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days