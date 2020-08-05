88°
One person injured by gunfire on Curtis Street
BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by gunfire during a Tuesday (August 4) night incident just north of Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police say.
According to authorities, the shot was fired around 9 p.m. on Curtis Street, and the individual hit is expected to survive.
At this time, few details have been provided concerning the shooting.
