79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Person in critical condition after road rage shooting on Florida Boulevard, suspect in custody

2 hours 24 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, May 22 2025 May 22, 2025 May 22, 2025 6:28 PM May 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE -  A road rage dispute left one person with "very critical" injuries from a rifle shot fired by the other driver on Florida Boulevard Thursday evening.

Police Chief T. J. Morse said the shooter was arrested after crashing a couple of blocks away from the shooting scene at Florida and Sharp Road.

The drivers exchanged words and one pulled out a rifle and shot into the other driver's vehicle.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days