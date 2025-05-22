BRPD: Person in critical condition after road rage shooting on Florida Boulevard, suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE - A road rage dispute left one person with "very critical" injuries from a rifle shot fired by the other driver on Florida Boulevard Thursday evening.

Police Chief T. J. Morse said the shooter was arrested after crashing a couple of blocks away from the shooting scene at Florida and Sharp Road.

The drivers exchanged words and one pulled out a rifle and shot into the other driver's vehicle.

This is a developing story.