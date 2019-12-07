63°
One person injured after shooting at Howell Park, near Winbourne
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting at a BREC park at 5509 Winbourne.
A call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday reporting shots fired at Howell Park. One person was shot in the mid section and transported to the hospital. That person is in critical condition. The suspect is still at large.
An investigation is underway. This is a developing story.
