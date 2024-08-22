93°
One person injured after shooting at Electric Depot early Thursday morning

4 hours 3 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2024 Aug 22, 2024 August 22, 2024 9:13 AM August 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting at the Electric Depot business complex on Government Street. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the complex, which houses Red Stick Social, KOK Wings and City Roots Coffee Bar, shortly after midnight early Thursday morning. One person received a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to the hospital. 

Video posted on social media showed a crowd of people rushing to get back to their vehicles in the Social parking lot. 

Police said no arrests have been made and that detectives are continuing their investigation.

