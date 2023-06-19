87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after reportedly being shot on Scotland Avenue Sunday night

43 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, June 19 2023 Jun 19, 2023 June 19, 2023 8:55 AM June 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. 

According to emergency officials, one person was shot somewhere along Scotland Avenue Sunday before being picked up by first responders from a home on Meadow Hill Avenue in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.. They were reported to be in stable condition but the severity of their injuries was not clear. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days