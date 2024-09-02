92°
One person injured after garbage truck overturns in Pointe Coupee
LIVONIA - One person was injured after a garbage truck overturned near the Livonia Landfill.
The crash happened before 3 p.m. Monday. along Highway 190.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the person suffered minor injuries. No more information was immediately available.
