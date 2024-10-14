76°
One person injured after crash on LA-308 in Napoleonville
NAPOLEONVILLE - One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a crash early Monday morning.
The crash happened on LA-308 in Assumption Parish. The Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department said one person received moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The other driver was not injured.
