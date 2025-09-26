One person injured after crash on I-12 eastbound between Satsuma, Livingston

SATSUMA - One person was injured in a crash on I-12 eastbound between Satsuma and Livingston, officials said.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle turned on its side in a ditch. The road had to be shut down for AirMed to respond, but officials said one person was taken to the hospital via ground.

No information was available regarding their condition.