One person injured after crash on I-12 eastbound between Satsuma, Livingston

By: Adam Burruss

SATSUMA - One person was injured in a crash on I-12 eastbound between Satsuma and Livingston, officials said.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle turned on its side in a ditch. The road had to be shut down for AirMed to respond, but officials said one person was taken to the hospital via ground.

No information was available regarding their condition.

