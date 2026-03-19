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One person injured after crash at Wildwood Apartments

2 hours 37 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 10:10 PM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in front of the Wildwood Apartments complex, officials said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m., with one person taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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No other information was immediately available.

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