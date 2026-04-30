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One person injured after crash along Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard
ST. GEORGE - One person was hurt after a crash along Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Acadian Ambulance Services and the St. George Fire Department both responded to the crash.
The transported victim's condition was not immediately known, ambulance officials said.
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