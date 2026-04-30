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One person injured after crash along Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard

3 hours 26 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 6:29 AM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - One person was hurt after a crash along Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Acadian Ambulance Services and the St. George Fire Department both responded to the crash.

The transported victim's condition was not immediately known, ambulance officials said.

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