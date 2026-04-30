One person injured after crash along Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard

ST. GEORGE - One person was hurt after a crash along Airline Highway at Industriplex Boulevard, officials told WBRZ.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Acadian Ambulance Services and the St. George Fire Department both responded to the crash.

The transported victim's condition was not immediately known, ambulance officials said.