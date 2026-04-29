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One person injured after being hit by vehicle on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Plank Road, emergency officials said.
Officials received the call around 9:15 p.m., and the crash happened at Plank Road and Dayton Street.
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The injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.
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