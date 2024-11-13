70°
Latest Weather Blog
One person in serious condition after shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after a shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue, according to officials.
The shooting took place by the Boost Mobile at Plank Road and Ozark Street. Preliminary reports from police say the victim was a juvenile.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Elijah Haven
-
LSU women's basketball with huge signing day
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...