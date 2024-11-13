70°
One person in serious condition after shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue

2 hours 16 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2024 Nov 13, 2024 November 13, 2024 8:51 PM November 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after a shooting by Plank Road and Winbourne Avenue, according to officials. 

The shooting took place by the Boost Mobile at Plank Road and Ozark Street. Preliminary reports from police say the victim was a juvenile.

No other information is available at this time.

