One person in critical condition after wreck on I-10 eastbound at College Drive
BATON ROUGE - A car flipped over on I-10 eastbound near College Drive and injured one person Sunday afternoon.
Sources said the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No more details were immediately available.
