One person in critical condition after vehicle flips near Interstate 110

Sunday, January 03 2021 4:46 PM
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition after their vehicle flipped over Sunday afternoon.

Around 3: 50 p.m. officials responded to the South 110 Interstate ramp near N. 9th Street.

According to Baton Rouge EMS, one person received serious injuries.

Currently the right lane is blocked on I-110 South at North 9th Street for vehicle recovery operations

