Person in critical condition after shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening.
Authorities responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Sycamore Street.
One person was reportedly injured and transported to a hospital in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
