Person in critical condition after shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening

2 hours 15 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, July 14 2022 Jul 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 8:14 PM July 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Sycamore Street.

One person was reportedly injured and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

