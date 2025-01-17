60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person in critical condition after shooting on East Belfair Avenue and Fairfields Avenue

1 hour 38 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 7:06 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on East Belfair Drive, according to emergency officials.

Trending News

The shooting took place at East Belfair Drive cross of Fairfields Avenue. No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days