One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Bogan Walk.
Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of Bogan Walk near North Acadian Thruway around 6 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No more information was immediately available.
