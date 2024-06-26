83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk

2 hours 3 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 6:28 PM June 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Bogan Walk. 

Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of Bogan Walk near North Acadian Thruway around 6 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days