One person in critical condition after shooting along Highland Road

2 hours 48 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, June 11 2022 Jun 11, 2022 June 11, 2022 7:39 PM June 11, 2022 in Top Story
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and is in critical condition after a shooting along Highland Road Saturday afternoon, sources said. 

Baton Rouge Police roped off a crime scene in the 2300 block of Highland Road near Taft Street around 7:30 p.m. Officers also had the other side of Highland, near University Seafood, roped off with crime scene tape. 

Details are limited at this time.

