One person in critical condition after shooting along Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and is in critical condition after a shooting along Highland Road Saturday afternoon, sources said.
Baton Rouge Police roped off a crime scene in the 2300 block of Highland Road near Taft Street around 7:30 p.m. Officers also had the other side of Highland, near University Seafood, roped off with crime scene tape.
Details are limited at this time.
