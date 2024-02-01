67°
One person in critical condition after fire off North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a house caught fire off North Foster Drive Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the fire happened on Fairfields Avenue around 12:45 p.m.
This is a developing story.
