74°
Latest Weather Blog
One person in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early Monday
BATON ROUGE - One person was in critical condition after a shooting off Staring Lane.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting on Stoney Creek Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.. Officers said one person was in critical condition.
Trending News
There was no word on what led to the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
-
One person in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early...
-
Young entrepreneur making her mark in Baton Rouge, juggling college and owning...
-
Louisiana fire departments rally to aid hurricane victims in Florida and North...
-
Southern University's 'Sundaze Social' hopes to encourage voter registration among students, alumni