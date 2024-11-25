One person shot in Zachary on Sunday

ZACHARY - One person was shot and then dropped off at a Zachary apartment complex Sunday night, police said.

Hours after the 6 p.m. shooting, the Zachary Police Department told WBRZ that officers were called to a shooting at a business in the town. While officers were on the way, another call came in that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the Willow Creek Apartments.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No more information was released.