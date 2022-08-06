79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people hurt in shooting on Monte Sano Ave. Saturday night

19 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, August 06 2022 Aug 6, 2022 August 06, 2022 10:16 PM August 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a shooting on Monte Sano Ave near Airline Highway on Saturday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story.

Trending News

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said another shooting took place on Shelley Street at the same time. This was incorrect. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days