One person hurt in shooting on Kansas Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are responding to a reported shooting in old south Baton Rouge that left one person injured.
Monday morning, around 8:15 a.m., police were called to the Kansas Street off E Washington Street where they found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Personnel with Emergency Medical Services brought the injured party to a local hospital for treatment.
Details related to the circumstances surrounding the incident are limited and will be provided as officials proceed with their investigation.