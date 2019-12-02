One person hurt in shooting on Kansas Street

52°
Monday, December 02 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are responding to a reported shooting in old south Baton Rouge that left one person injured.

Monday morning, around 8:15 a.m., police were called to the Kansas Street off E Washington Street where they found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Personnel with Emergency Medical Services brought the injured party to a local hospital for treatment. 

Details related to the circumstances surrounding the incident are limited and will be provided as officials proceed with their investigation.  

