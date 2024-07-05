77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt in shooting on Hooper Road

5 hours 23 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2024 Jul 5, 2024 July 05, 2024 6:24 PM July 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Hooper Road on Friday afternoon. 

Officials said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hooper and Plank roads. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days