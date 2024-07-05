77°
One person hurt in shooting on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Hooper Road on Friday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hooper and Plank roads. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
