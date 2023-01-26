51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard

Thursday, January 26 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon.

The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. 

