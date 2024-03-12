54°
One person hurt in shooting near Walmart in Central

CENTRAL - One person was hurt in a shooting that happened near the Walmart in Central on Monday night. 

Officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart near the corner of Wax and Sullivan roads. 

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

