One person hurt in shooting near Walmart in Central
CENTRAL - One person was hurt in a shooting that happened near the Walmart in Central on Monday night.
Officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart near the corner of Wax and Sullivan roads.
One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
