One person hurt in shooting near Walmart in Central

Monday, March 11 2024 10:00 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - One person was hurt in a shooting that happened near the Walmart in Central on Monday night. 

Officials said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart near the corner of Wax and Sullivan roads. 

One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

