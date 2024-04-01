One person hurt in shooting near Gus Young Park

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting near Gus Young Park on Sunday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No information on the shooting or the victim has been released.

This was the third reported shooting on Easter Sunday: a child was shot around 2 a.m. and a 35-year-old man was killed at 11:15 a.m.