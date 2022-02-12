60°
One person hurt in shooting at Super 8 near Siegen Lane

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at the Super 8 hotel on Reiger Road, near Siegen Lane.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that took place around 5 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story.

