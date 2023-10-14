67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt in shooting at Prairieville Popeyes on Saturday

2 hours 29 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 6:40 PM October 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was shot at a Popeyes in Prairieville on Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Popeyes in Dutchtown shortly before 5 p.m. 

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is currently unknown. 

Trending News

Deputies are still working to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days