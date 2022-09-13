76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person in critical condition after shooting at BREC Park on Evangeline Street

29 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 7:09 PM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at the BREC Park along Evangeline Street on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital. 

Sources said the victim is in critical condition. 

Trending News

No other information about the shooting has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days