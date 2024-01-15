33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hurt in shooting along Rush Avenue

1 hour 16 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2024 Jan 15, 2024 January 15, 2024 5:49 PM January 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Rush Avenue on Monday afternoon. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Rush Avenue, just off of Gardere Lane, shortly before 5:30 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No information about the shooting has been released. 

