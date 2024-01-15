32°
One person hurt in shooting along Rush Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Rush Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Rush Avenue, just off of Gardere Lane, shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No information about the shooting has been released.
