One person hurt in shooting along North Maribel Court on Tuesday evening

Tuesday, July 11 2023
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting along North Maribel Court on Tuesday evening. 

Authorities said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

No more information was immediately available. 

