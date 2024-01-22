One person hurt in shooting along 74th Avenue

58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, January 22 2024
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along 74th Avenue on Monday night. 

Emergency officials said the person was hurt in the shooting near the corner of 74th Avenue and Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. 

No information about the shooting or the victim's condition has been released. 

