One person hurt in shooting along 74th Avenue

1 hour 40 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, January 22 2024 Jan 22, 2024 January 22, 2024 9:44 PM January 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along 74th Avenue on Monday night. 

Emergency officials said the person was hurt in the shooting near the corner of 74th Avenue and Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. 

No information about the shooting or the victim's condition has been released. 

Radar
7 Days