One person hurt in crash on I-12 at Essen Lane, vehicle recovery blocks two lanes

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a wreck involving a small car and a semi-truck on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at I-12 and Essen Lane. As of 7 p.m., two lanes have been blocked and traffic is backed up beyond the I-10/I-12 split.

No more information was immediately available.