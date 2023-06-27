87°
One person hurt in crash on I-12 at Essen Lane, vehicle recovery blocks two lanes
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a wreck involving a small car and a semi-truck on Tuesday.
The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at I-12 and Essen Lane. As of 7 p.m., two lanes have been blocked and traffic is backed up beyond the I-10/I-12 split.
No more information was immediately available.
