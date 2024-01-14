48°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hit by car near corner of Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car near the corner of Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Emergency officials said the accident happened just after 6:45 p.m.
Trending News
The person was rushed to a hospital. No information on the circumstances of the crash have been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish Council starts off new year with ambitious agenda
-
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Starbucks wins union election amid nationwide movement
-
D.R Horton facing heat after announcing HOA fees will soon be raised...
-
American Civil Rights activist reconnects with children she met during work to...
-
Baton Rouge's mayor's State of the City address - how did 2023...