Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hit by car near corner of Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard

1 hour 42 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 8:54 PM January 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car near the corner of Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. 

Emergency officials said the accident happened just after 6:45 p.m. 

The person was rushed to a hospital. No information on the circumstances of the crash have been released. 

