One person displaced after house fire along South Street

BATON ROUGE — One person was displaced after their South Street home caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said that firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m. and had the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.

Officials said the flames were concentrated in the rear bedroom and firefighters quickly contained it. The rest of the home was damaged by smoke and water.

Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.