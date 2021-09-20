75°
One person died in Red Cross shelter in Amelia

PHOTO: A Red Cross shelter set up in East Baton Rouge Parish after Hurricane Ida.

AMELIA - One person died at a Red Cross evacuee shelter before noon Sunday.

St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness did release any details about the situation or where the person was from.

