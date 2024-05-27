One person detained after standoff at home on Maplewood Drive near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken into custody after a shots fired call led to a standoff early Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called after neighbors heard shots being fired inside a home on Maplewood Drive near Airline Highway.

Deputies said a man was inside and reportedly armed with a long firearm. The man was repeatedly firing shots inside the residence. Deputies also said the man was intoxicated.

A SWAT team was called to assist and set up a perimeter around the home. The man eventually surrendered to deputies at around 6:15 a.m. and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Deputies said charges for the man were pending. No one was injured.