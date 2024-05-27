90°
Latest Weather Blog
One person detained after standoff at home on Maplewood Drive near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken into custody after a shots fired call led to a standoff early Monday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called after neighbors heard shots being fired inside a home on Maplewood Drive near Airline Highway.
Deputies said a man was inside and reportedly armed with a long firearm. The man was repeatedly firing shots inside the residence. Deputies also said the man was intoxicated.
A SWAT team was called to assist and set up a perimeter around the home. The man eventually surrendered to deputies at around 6:15 a.m. and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Trending News
Deputies said charges for the man were pending. No one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tangipahoa deputies looking for inmates who escaped the parish jail
-
Multiple fights break out at mayor's Summer of Hope kickoff event
-
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Local Weather Service's roles during hurricane season
-
Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales wraps up Sunday
-
Large motorcycle crash on I-10 result of wooden pallet on interstate